Madhya Pradesh: Ghee thieves arrested in Sardarpur, Rs 25K recovered

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Rajgarh police arrested two persons for selling ghee which they stole from a truck which met an accident.

Sultan Bheel, 30, a resident of Gundirela village allegedly stole 12 containers of ghee (15 kilogram each) from the truck. His aide Mahesh Bafna, a resident of Rajgarh village delivered the booty to the a local trader Abhishek Maheshwari.

The truck loaded with Amul Ghee overturned at Gundirela Machaliya Ghat in Sardarpur Tehsil on October 24 while negotiating the sharp turn. After the accident, an Indore-based trader has lodged a complaint with the Rajgarh police that the truck was carrying ghee worth Rs 75 lakh.

Rajgarh police station in-charge Ratanlal Meena alleged that Sulatan and Mahesh had sold 12 containers of ghee to some trader in Rajgarh.

The complainant identified his goods kept in Abhishek Maheshwari's warehouse based-on the label numbers present on the containers.

A total of Rs 14,000 and Rs 11,000 were recovered from Sultan and Mahesh respectively.

Police sources claimed that there may be more new revelations in this case as there is a possibility that the duo may have sold the booty at places other than Rajgarh as well.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 11:45 PM IST