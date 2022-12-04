Madhya Pradesh: Geeta Jayanti celebrated at Maharshi Vidya Mandir in Khargone

Representative Image |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Bhagawad Gita Jayanti or mokshada ekadashi was celebrated here at Maharshi Vidya Mandir in Khargone under the aegis of world peace movement and Maharshi Vidya Mandir Group. The celebrations were held after offering prayers to Lord Sri Krishna and Bhagavad Gita. Music teacher Kamal Gangale and a group of students presented the Mahabharat choir. On this occasion, the students rendered shlokas and recited verses from Bhagavad Gita. Chief guest senior advocate and Geeta swadhyaya member Devendra Pathak told students to follow the preachings of the Gita to lead a purposeful life and serve humanity with proper perspective. School principal Renu Roy informed about Maharshi World Peace movement and stressed the need to adopt the path shown by Bhagwad Gita to have a better and holistic life. Sanskrit teacher Pranay Kumar Gautam conducted the programme while Mahendra Barve proposed a vote of thanks at the end of the event.

Gita Jayanti Festival to be celebrated from Dec 18 to 24

Jaora: The 84th Gita Jayanti an event centred around the Bhagavad Gita, is all set to be celebrated from December 18 to 24 by Geeta Bhawan Trust, Jaora. A flag hoisting ceremony and recitation of sacred scripture will be organised at the premises whereas bhajan kirtan and discourses on Bhagwat Gita will be held at Shree Krishna Radha temple to mark Gita Jayanti on December 4. President of the trust, Rajendra Pandey, secretary Ashok Sethiya and Geeta Jayanti festival coordinator IP Trivedi appealed to make the event a great success.