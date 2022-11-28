Madhya Pradesh: Ex-MLA alleges financial bungling in Khargone Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Former MLA Babulal Mahajan has alleged financial irregularities in Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan in Khargone district. Addressing reporters, Mahajan claimed that under the Sarva Shikha Abhiyan in Khargone, every school was receiving a huge amount annually for maintenance and contingency fund and other activities in the school, under various schemes of the government.

Pointing finger of accusation at district project coordinator Kamlesh Kumar Dongre, the ex-MLA claimed that Rs 9 crore had been swindled through fake bills from 2,463 primary and 826 secondary schools of the district. Mahajan claimed that only 20% schools had received the funds so far. He said that government was working towards providing quality education. However, corrupt officials were proving to be the nemesis. Mahajan said that the amount under various heads was deposited in the account of SMC (School Management Committee). However, these accounts were closed in 2021. Now the amount deposited in these account would be sent after presenting it at the BRC level.

The BRC would pay the firm concerned and the SMC accounts would be opened in SBI Bank. Following this, BRC paid December and January amounts in a hurry. Mahajan further alleged that the fund of the last year was withdrawn by the BRC without submitting any bills and even the school management committee was unaware of it. He further alleged that the schools were yet to receive purchased material. Teachers from these schools were making rounds of these shops demanding the material without even a bill photocopy. Mahajan said that many schools of Bhagwan Pura, Jhiranya, Segawa, Barwah, Maheshwar Kasarwad, Gogawa, Bhikangaon Maheshwar blocks were yet to receive sports material. A few schools that have received these materials have allegedly raised its sub-standard quality. Mahajan claimed that he had already shared the complaint with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and sent a copy to School Education Minister Inder Parmar, Director of State Education Centre Dhanraj S and District Collector Kumar Purshottam and District Panchayat CEO Jyoti Sharma demanding action into the matter.