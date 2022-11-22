Khargone: 'Issue notice to KRIBHCO for distributing fertilisers without proper arrangements'   

Representative Image |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone district collector Kumar Purshottam instructed agriculture deputy director ML Chouhan to issue notice to the Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (or KRIBHCO).

The action has been taken after KRIBHCO gave 110 metric tonnes of urea to 267 farmers of Indore, Dewas and Khandwa in Barwah mandi without adequate facilities. There was no shade, water and seating arrangement while the farmers were getting the fertiliser. District collector Kumar Purushottam while chairing the review meeting to take stock of the situation about fertiliser stock and distribution system in the district, said that NSA will also be imposed under the Essential Commodities Act in the case of fertilisers.

During the meeting, information regarding the Ayushman card was taken. In the districts where more than 80 per cent of cards have been made, action will now be taken to make Ayushman cards for school students. For this, all the SDMs will plan and monitor the camp as per the list.

District panchayat CEO Jyoti Sharma, additional collector JS Baghel, KK Malviya and all SDMs and district officers are present in the meeting.

Show cause notice for not issuing EPOs

Collector Kumar has instructed to issue a show cause notice for not issuing EPO (e-Payment Order) for providing funds under Sambal Yojana in the CM Helpline of the Labour Department.

This notice will also be issued to the district CEOs of Barwah, Khargone and Kasrawad and in charge of the labour department.

Apart from this, in the previous meeting, instructions were given to submit the file of suspension to the Bistan CMO for not meeting the target for continuously four months.

