Madhya Pradesh: Gang selling fake remdesivir injections in Jabalpur busted, 11 alleged accused identified

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a gang selling fake Remdesivir injections was busted in Jabalpur. 11 accused including the director of the city hospital have been alleged in the case.

The SIT prepared the challan in this high-profile case, in which 1311 pages of challan, 190 witnesses, and 100 confiscations along with photographs have been presented.

Acting on the instructions of Jabalpur Superintendent of Police Siddharth Bahuguna, City Superintendent of Police Gohalpur Akhilesh Gaur, Gohalpur Police Station In-charge RK Gautam, Station-in-Charge Khamaria Nirupa Pandey have prepared a challan.

The SIT has arrested Sarabjit Mokha, his wife Jasmeet Kaur, manager Sonia Khatri, drug worker Devesh Chaurasia, son Harkan Singh Mokha, Bhagvarti Pharma's operator Sapan Jain, Jabalpur resident Sapan Jain, his friend in Indore, MR Rakesh Mishra, from the pharma factory. Sunil Mishra of Rewa and directors of pharma company Puneet Shah and Kaushal Vora have been made accused of the injection purchase deal.

What's the case?

On May 1, a fake Remdesivir injection was busted in Gujarat. Late-night of May 6, Gujarat Police picked up Sapan Jain from Jabalpur and interrogated him. The Omati police registered an FIR against Sarabjit Mokha and Devesh, the operators of the city hospital, on 9 May. As the investigation progressed, nine more accused were made. Investigation revealed that a total of 500 injections had come in Jabalpur.

A total of 209 injections were administered to 171 patients at the City Hospital. Nine people have died while four fake injection proofs have been confiscated and around 196 broken vials have been confiscated. The statements and bills of the admitted patients have also been attached with the challan by the SIT.