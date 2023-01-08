Madhya Pradesh: Gang of thieves busted, three held in Mandsaur

Representative Image |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Bhanpura Police on Saturday busted a gang of thieves and arrested its three members. Police have also recovered stolen goods including machineries, tractor worth lakhs from their possession. Sharing information, additional SP Mahendra Tarnekar said the accused have been identified as Pradhan Singh (20), a resident of Nayagaon village, Laxman Singh (24) and Govind Singh (23) both residents of Rataguradia village.

Police have also recovered two cement-concrete mixer machines worth Rs 3.5 lakh , one tractor-trolley worth Rs 1 lakh, a tractor worth Rs 7.5 lakh and a bike Rs 50,000 from their possession.

Three other accused Arjun Singh, a resident of Barkhedi village (Garoth), Dilip Singh, a resident of Bhanpura and Suraj Singh, a resident of Bhawanimandi are still at large. Inspector AvnishShrivastav, Balveer Singh Yadav and their entire team played a key role in busting the gang .

