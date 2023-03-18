Madhya Pradesh: Gang of thieves busted, stolen items worth Rs 25 Lakh seized in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa Police busted a gang of thieves responsible for many thefts with the arrest of seven persons while they were conspiring to steal from a ginning factory in Sendhwa city of Barwani district.

Several complaints were lodged at different police stations under the district regarding theft and burglary cases in the area. On February 6, 7, some unidentified thieves barged into the Sancheti Ginning factory in Khetia and made away with Rs 11.8 Lakh cash and Inova car. Pradeep Kumar Raul, CEO of Satyam Spinners complained that masked thieves made away with Rs 1.3 Lakh cash and some precious jewellery from a house in Sendhwa. In another case, cash worth Rs 5.3 lakh was stolen from ginning factory in Anjad town. A special team of 25 officials was constituted. After strenuous efforts police finally rounded up seven suspects while conspiring for a big steal. They were identified as Surpiya Singar, (30), Daval Singh Bhuriya (45), Deepak Bhuria (19), Aan Singh Bhuriya (40), Ran Singh Bhuria (35), Dinesh Mandloi (32) and Suresh Kasiya (23). Their other accomplices are still at large. Cops have also recovered 2 cars, 2 pistols and cash worth over Rs 25 Lakh.

The overall operation was done under the supervision of SP Deepak Kumar Shukla. Further investigation of the cases is going on and more arrests are likely to be made.