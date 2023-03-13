Madhya Pradesh: JAYS protests against PESA coordinator recruitment process, alleges irregularities in Sendhwa

Representative Photo | -

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Jay Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS)/ Tribal group on Monday alleged mass irregularities in recent PESA Block & District Coordinator recruitment process and demanded cancellation of the process conducted by panchayat and rural development department alleging that rules were flouted to induct ineligible candidates.

District president, JAYS, Montu Solanki, alleged that recently the state government conducted a recruitment process for PESA block & district co-ordinators across 20 districts and 89 development blocks. The government had earlier released the recruitment notice on CEDMAP (Centre for Entrepreneurship Development Madhya Pradesh). On the basis of merit, 890 candidates were selected for further interview but abruptly the recruitment process was aborted and candidates were hired from MPcon Outsource Agency. He alleged that BJP and the associated organisation’s members have been inducted violating norms. The government has looted crores of rupees from the candidates in the form of application fees in the recruitment process.

He even threatened that the recruitment process should be aborted with immediate effect and the selected 890 candidates should be recruited failing which phase-wise protests would be conducted. State executive president Raju Patel, tribal district congress president Shantaram Kharte, Sunil Nargao and other party workers were also present.