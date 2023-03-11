e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Sendhwa police arrest man with four country-made pistols worth Rs 1.6 lakh

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa police arrested a man and recovered four country-made pistols from his possessions on Saturday.

Rural SHO Anokh Singh Scindia said that the superintendent of police instructed for action against illegal weapons holders and anti-social elements involved in illegal activities, to all SHOs. Police received a tip-off that a man having illegal weapons is heading towards Jhopali Phata area. Based on the tip-off, police laid a trap and nabbed a man wandering in the area with a bag carrying guns without licence.

When questioned, he was unable to give coherent replies. Police checked the bag and four country-made pistols worth Rs 1.6 Lakh were recovered. The arrested person was named as Dayal Singh, a resident of Dhoolkot area. A case under 25-(1)(a) of the Arms Act was registered. The SP has announced a reward for the team. An investigation, in this case, is underway.

