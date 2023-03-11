Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested for murdering former wife in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A man has been arrested by Varla Police Station cops for murdering his ex-wife in the Dugani village of Sendhwa. SDOP Kamal Singh Chauhan said that on February 20, 31-year-old accused Dagdia Barela stabbed his ex-wife Karam Bai in broad daylight when she was in the market along with her husband Sati Lal in the village. Later, Dagdia fled the spot.

A case under various sections of IPC was registered at Varla Police Station, Sendhwa. SP Deepak Kumar Shukla directed the cops to take immediate action. Then on the instruction of ASP RD Prajapati, Varla Police Station in-charge Shankar Singh Raghuvanshi and his team arrested Dagdia Barela from Vaijapur in Maharashtra on March 8. After this, he was produced in court and directed to be lodged him in sub jail, Sendhwa. Policemen including Mehtab Singh Chauhan, Sakhwat Ali and Arvind Patidar had also played their roles.

