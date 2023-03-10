Madhya Pradesh: Lions Club district governor visits Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The district governor of Lions International Club 2333 G-1, Dr Sadhna Sodani visited Sendhwa. The purpose of this visit was to know about the annual service activities and future work plans of the Lions Club, Sendhwa.

District cabinet secretary KC Khandelwal also accompanied her. A programme was also organised on Dr Sodani's arrival.

The ceremony was inaugurated by garlanding the statue of the club's founder Melvin Jones. Former club president Gopal Tayal delivered the welcome address. Club secretary Shyamsundar Tayal informed about the various service activities organised by the club throughout the year including health camp, eye camp and others.

Addressing the event, Dr Sodani said, a woman plays a major role in the upliftment of society. In this order, women and other members of the club have done excellent jobs.

Municipal resident Basanti Bai Yadav, ophthalmologist Dr Rakhi Agarwal and principal Dr Meena Bhavsar were honoured on the occasion of International Women's Day by Lions Club, Sendhwa.