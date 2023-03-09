Madhya Pradesh: People walk, dance barefoot around red-hot amber to celebrate Holi in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): With the Holi festival in India is associated with the arrival of spring, it should come as no surprise that one festival can be celebrated in a variety of ways.

Take the example of the Dhanora village of Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh, where people walk and dance on hot embers on Holika Dahan, the night before Holi, giving the tradition a new twist. Be it, children or adults, people of all ages have a go on the hot coals making sure they don't burn their feet.

The village is situated about 35-kilometre from Sendhwa town of Barwani district, where Patels of the village lit Holika (Bonfire), followed by people walking on hot embers on Holika Dahan, a night before Holi, giving a new spin to the traditional of Holika Dahan.

Notably, this is a religious tradition performed by the people belonging to the tribal community in Melade village after Holika Dahan, in which people pass through the flaming embers to make vows. This tradition has been observed for years, from generation to generation.

Not only tribal from a nearby village but hundreds of villagers from nearby state Maharashtra’s Akvada village jump and dance in the trench after offering prayers, all of them dancing, singing and chanting hymns.

The tribal communities of Dhanora, Dhanori, Relavati, Chikhali, Shivniya, Lakagiya, Umri, Vakya, Langgi Mohdi, Relavati, Ramkola, Kumthana reached with Dhol, Mandals and all the community members performed on the beat from night to early morning. They distribute, gram and jaggery as prasad to everyone after dancing and worshipping the Holika.

This tradition is hundreds of years old. People here believe that the ritual will grant them their wishes and absolve them of all sadness and problems. People here also claim that nobody gets hurt when they walk over the embers. They further claim that only those people get hurt who have done something wrong.