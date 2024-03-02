 Madhya Pradesh: Gandhwani's Tribal Family Sets Exemplary Act Of Humanity
Madhya Pradesh: Gandhwani's Tribal Family Sets Exemplary Act Of Humanity

Overcoming grief, family of brain-dead teenager donates organs to save lives.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 02, 2024, 10:04 PM IST
article-image

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): In a heart-warming display of compassion and altruism, the Bhanwar family from the tribal-dominated area of Gandhwani has set a remarkable example of humanity. Following the tragic demise of their 18-year-old son in a fall from a multi-storey building in Ahmedabad, the family chose to donate his heart and liver to the Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad, to give others a chance at life.

The deceased, Rahul, was the son of Dhansingh Bhanwar, who worked as a labourer at the construction site in Ahmedabad. Rahul's untimely demise occurred while he was receiving treatment at the Civil Hospital after his father's workplace accident. Despite their grief, the Bhanwar family selflessly decided to donate Rahul's organs, ensuring that his legacy would be one of life-saving generosity.

Rahul's father, Dhansingh Bhanwar, expressed his conviction that even though his son was no longer with them, his organs could offer a new lease of life to others. This act of kindness has garnered widespread appreciation and admiration, with social activist Vijay Bhanwar highlighting the family's noble gesture as an inspiration for others to prioritise human welfare.

The selfless act of the Bhanwar family has resonated deeply with many, sparking discussions on social media and earning praise from the community. Dhansingh Bhanwar's decision to donate his son's heart and liver reflects a profound commitment to humanity, serving as a poignant reminder of the power of compassion and generosity in the face of tragedy.

