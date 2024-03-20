Madhya Pradesh: Gambling Den Busted In Barwani, 8 Held | Representational Image

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Launching a crackdown on rampant gambling in the district, Barwani police apprehended eight individuals engaged in gambling activities with a deck of cards and recovered Rs 25,000 cash from them. As per information, the raid was conducted under the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station near Sawariya Hotel. Station in-charge Dinesh Singh Kushwaha said that information was received regarding illegal gambling activities near Sawariya Hotel.

Acting on the tip-off, police raided the spot and found eight accused involved in gambling activities. During the investigation, the accused was revealed to be hailing from Barwani and neighbouring areas. Police also recovered a deck of cards and Rs 25,000 cash from them. All the accused were booked under the Public Gambling Act.

Further probe is on. SP Puneet Gehlod's directive to combat illegal activities, including gambling, betting and illicit liquor trade, spurred the proactive action. Authorities remain vigilant in their efforts to maintain law and order, ensuring the safety and security of the community in the state ahead of Lok Sabha polls. More similar raids are lined up in the coming days as the area has witnessed a sharp rise in illegal activities in the past few months.

Madhya Pradesh: Barwani Faces Water Crisis, Boring Restricted

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Barwani is grappling with a concerning issue as the groundwater levels plummet due to scanty rainfall. Consequently, the district has been designated as a water-scarce area by the collector Dr Rahul Phating. The shortfall in precipitation over recent years has led to a disappointing lack of replenishment in groundwater resources.

Anticipating a further decline in levels during the impending summer, the collector has imposed stringent measures. Only essential use for drinking and disposal purposes is permitted, with a complete ban on other non-essential uses. The dwindling water sources exacerbate the situation, evident in the shrinking flow of rivers and exposed riverbeds across the plains.

To address this, all forms of water extraction, including from wells, ponds, rivers, hand pumps and tube wells, are prohibited without explicit permission from the sub-divisional officer. The Madhya Pradesh Drinking Water Preservation Act of 2002 mandates strict adherence to these regulations, with revenue penalties for unauthorised water extraction.

Particularly, unauthorised tubewell within 150 meters of existing installations will face punitive action. Barwani residents must now navigate these restrictions, ensuring compliance to mitigate the escalating water crisis.