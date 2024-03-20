Indore: Weapons Banned In Rang Panchami Ger; Violators To Face NSA Action | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The festival of Rang Panchami will be celebrated traditionally with great enthusiasm in Indore on March 30. On this day, Ger, colorful processions will also be taken out through the designated routes of the city. The entire city will be drenched in colours. Strict action will be taken against those who create ruckus in Ger. NSA will take action against anti-social elements caught with weapons in Ger.

Model code of conduct will also have to be followed in the procession. Under this, symbols, banners, posters etc. of any political parties cannot be displayed.

This information was given in the joint meeting held on Wednesday between the district administration and police officers along with the organizers of Ger regarding the arrangements for the Ger at the Collector's office. Police Commissioner Rakesh Gupta, Collector Asheesh Singh, Additional Police Commissioner Amit Singh, District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Siddharth Jain and other officers were present in the meeting.

It was informed in the meeting that preparations for organizing the event have started. Ger will be taken out through traditionally determined routes in the city. The order of Ger has been amended with the consent of all the organizers in the meeting. Now Radha-Krishna Phag Yatra will start first. This journey will start at exactly 10 am in the morning. After this, Madhav Phag Yatra will start from Tori Corner, Maral Club, Rasiya Corner, Sangam Corner and Juni Indore area Gers will be taken out respectively. The organizers gave detailed information regarding the ger.

Organisers asked to maintain decency

Collector Singh told the Ger organizers to take out the procession in the prescribed order with the stipulated time. “They should decide that there should not be any kind of hooliganism. Maintain complete decency,” he said.

He said that a Deputy Commissioner rank officer of the Indore Municipal Corporation will be in-charge for coordination and other arrangements of each Ger. He directed all the SDMs to maintain necessary coordination and communication with the police officers regarding the law and order situation in their sub-division. They will establish coordination with the concerned departments Municipal Corporation, Health and Public Works Department. It was told in the meeting that special monitoring will be on in sensitive areas. Collector Singh said that considering the arrangements, all the welcome platforms will be set up on the same side of the road. He said that those creating any kind of ruckus in the procession will not be spared. If caught with weapons, NSA action will be taken against the anti-social elements concerned.

Monitoring through CCTV cameras

Police Commissioner Rakesh Gupta said that there will be tight security arrangements during the Ger. Continuous monitoring will be maintained through CCTV and video cameras. The security arrangements will be made by dividing the entire Ger route into sectors. Sector wise control rooms will also be made. He has made 2 DCPs nodal on the entire route for security arrangements. He urged that information about the elements creating trouble in the route and those possessing weapons should be immediately informed to the police. Gupta said that strict action will be taken against those who disturb peace by drinking alcohol.