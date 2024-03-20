Indore: College Girl Duped Of ₹3.12L On Pretext Of Admission In Foreign Varsity

Representational Picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch on Tuesday registered a case against a person for duping a college girl of Rs 3.12 lakh on pretext of her admission in a foreign university for further education. The woman alleged that the accused using forged e-mails took money from her in instalments.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that the woman has lodged a complaint that after completing her post-graduation, she was searching for a university to study abroad. A person named Sourabh Khemariya told her to help with the same. He proceeded with online forms to search the university. After that she started receiving e-mails from the university and the e-mail sender asked for money. She deposited the money but they again asked to send money and they told her that she had to pay the penalty if she delayed the payment.

So far, she sent Rs 3.12 lakh to a bank account given by the email sender. When she came to know that she became the victim of fraudulent e-mails, she lodged a complaint with the police. She told the police to take action against Sourabh and other people indulged in the crime.

The woman informed the police that she had also sent the money to the bank account given by the accused as the e-mail sender had told me to close the bank account of an international bank but she came to know that no bank account was active in her name and the accused e-mailed her to take money from her.