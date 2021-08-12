Madhya Pradesh: Gallivanting on borrowed bike to rob mobile phones

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was arrested by the police for snatching mobile phones from people in the Rajendra Nagar area on Wednesday. In a unique modus operandi, the accused used to commit the crimes riding the bikes he had borrowed from his friends, but the bike owners were unaware about the incident. The police have seized 15 mobile phones from the accused and he is being questioned further.

Rajendra Nagar police station-in-charge Amrita Solanki said the accused had been arrested within 18 hours of an incident. On Tuesday, when a woman was buying vegetables from a cart in Silicon City, the accused snatched a mobile phone from her. The woman lodged a complaint with the police. On the instructions of senior officials, a team was constituted to identify the accused.

During an examination of the CCTV footage, the police traced the last four digits of a bike the suspect had ridden. The police managed to identify the bike owner, who informed the police that his friend, Dhanraj, of Patlyapura village, in the Rajendra Nagar area, had borrowed his bike for some work. When the police matched the time of the snatching with the time Dhanraj had borrowed the bike, they found that he had committed the crime. Later, the police detained Dhanraj, who confessed to stealing the mobile phone from the woman.

Interestingly, to commit each crime, the accused used to borrow his friends’ bikes. His friends were blissfully unaware that their bikes were being used to commit crimes around the city. So far, the police have seized 15 mobile phones from the accused and they are trying to trace the owners of the phones. The police are also investigating the possible role of other people or Dhanraj’s friends in the crime.

The accused confessed to stealing mobile phones from people in the Rau, Rajendra Nagar and Dwarkapuri areas of the city. The accused is being grilled further.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 01:10 AM IST