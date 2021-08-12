Madhya Pradesh: Youth commits suicide over betting debts

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An employee of the electricity company allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling in Aerodrome area on Wednesday. It is said that he was being threatened by someone to give the money which he lost in online betting. Police are investigating the case and the statements of his family members are being taken.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Devanshu Mehta (23), a resident of Sanwariya Nagar area of the city. He was found hanging by one of his family members after which the police were informed.

His family members informed the police that Devanshu was employed with the electricity company and he got married to a girl three months ago. Devanshu was addicted to online betting.

Sources claimed that he sent the message to his wife and brother-in-law (sister’s husband) about loss in betting. However, the message could not be delivered as the internet of his mobile phone was not working. The police have seized his mobile phone.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 12:47 AM IST