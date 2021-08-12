Madhya Pradesh: Demand to restart train between Mhow and Indore

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): There is a demand to restart the DEMU train between Mhow and Indore as hundreds of people who use it daily are facing major problems. The train used to start from Mhow at 9 am and return to Mhow from Indore at 6 pm and officer-goers, traders, students and even daily-wage labourers used it. The train has been stopped for the past 17 months due to rising cases of coronavirus.

Indore Mhow Rail Yatri Sangh and other associations who have made the demand have argued that since the Heritage train, between Mhow and Kalakund has been restarted from August 5, there is no reason why the Western Railway cannot restart the DEMU train. Sangh member Anil Dholi said that the train fare between Mhow and Indore is much lower than the bus fare and the poor are the worst hit as they are forced to pay more. He said that the fare should be no more than Rs 10.

Sangh members said they have requested the Western Railway to restart the train, but the pleas have fallen to deaf ears. They, however, have restarted the Mhow-Bhilwara and Mhow-Ratlam trains.

Sangh members said that the work on the tracks between Mhow and Mhowgaon and the construction of platforms number 3 and 4 are going at a very slow pace as a result of which very few trains are running from Mhow. Sangh member Dholi said the Mhow to Ratlam-Neemuch-Chittor-Ujjain tracks can also be used for the DEMU train, so the project has been stagnating for two years. Also the Mhow-Khandwa line has still not started.

Meanwhile, the general manager of the Western Railway Alok Sankal is going to visit Mhow on Thursday where he will ride from Mhow to Kalakund and back to Mhow in a special train.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 12:39 AM IST