 Madhya Pradesh: Fulgavdi Homes Shrouded In Darkness For 15 Days Due To Transformer Issue
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 10:30 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Fulgavdi, a remote village located just three kilometres from the Sardarpur tehsil headquarters, has been shrouded in darkness for the past 15 days due to a persistent issue with a 25-KVA transformer, here.

This transformer serves approximately 150 houses and four flour mills in the village, but it has been a recurring source of trouble as it frequently succumbs to fires due to overload.

Frustrated by the prolonged power outage, the villagers have repeatedly informed the local electricity board office and their lineman about the dire situation. Despite their pleas, the electricity board's response has been disappointingly lackluster.

Exasperated by the board's negligence, the villagers have issued a stern warning. They assert that if any incidents of theft, robbery or accidents occur due to the persistent darkness, they will hold the electricity board accountable.

In such an event, the villagers intend to seek compensation for their losses through legal means, underscoring the urgent need for the electricity board to take prompt action in resolving this pressing issue and restoring power to the affected households.

