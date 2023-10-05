Madhya Pradesh: Surge In Viral Fever Cases In Khargone Raises Concern

fever |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The Khargone district hospital is currently witnessing a surge in the number of viral fever cases, raising concerns among healthcare professionals. Doctors are urging the public not to underestimate the seriousness of viral fever and to seek timely medical attention.

Medical experts have pointed out that even in cases of what may appear as a common viral fever, symptoms resembling dengue and malaria are becoming apparent. This overlap in symptoms is causing alarm among physicians and patients alike, leading to heightened caution.

Patients afflicted by viral fever are experiencing a rapid decline in platelet count, along with symptoms such as fever, headaches, muscle and joint pain and severe weakness. Blood tests conducted at the hospital have consistently shown low platelet levels in a majority of the cases.

Doctors are recommending that patients adhere to a balanced diet regimen during viral infections and increase their water intake. Currently, the district hospital is receiving more than 1,000 patients daily, with a significant proportion suffering from viral fever.

Dr Laxman Patidar, a medical practitioner at the district hospital, has attributed the rise in viral fever cases to changing weather conditions. He emphasised the importance of maintaining healthy eating habits and strongly advised patients to strictly follow their prescribed medication regimen.

In light of these developments, the healthcare community in Khargone is actively working to address the growing number of viral fever cases.

