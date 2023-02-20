Madhya Pradesh: Free heart screening camp held in Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Sahyog Hospital organised a 'Free Heart Screening Camp' in association with Shri Sahyog Seva Sanstha in memory of social activist Manish Bokaria at Badnawar on Sunday. Renowned cardiologist Dr Sharad Jain of Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad, examined the patients. A health check-up of 280 patients from Dhar, Ratlam, Jhabua and Ujjain was done.

Echo test of 35 patients was also conducted. Besides, 140 people were tested for free for diabetes. Dr Jain was accompanied by cardio surgeon Dr Nitin Jain and technicians. Ratlam's MD Dr Tarunendra Mishra, Dr Rani Jaiswal of Civil Hospital and Physiotherapist Dr Arpita Pandya also rendered services.

Municipal Council president Meena Yadav, Tehsildar Ajmersingh Gaur, CBMO Dr SL Mujalda and others were also present. Addressing the patients, Dr Jain said that, in the current lifestyle, physical exercise ranks from zero to nil.

The world revolves around mobiles and vehicles. This has increased the health risk among youths. Sanstha president Manoj Somani said that every Indian must be healthy and happy if the country wanted to achieve ultimate glory. Sujit Dhopkar conducted the programme and vote of thanks was proposed by Yogesh Rajpurohit.

