Madhya Pradesh: Thandla–Badnawar State Highway witnesses two road accidents within few hours, one dead | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Thandla – Badnawar state highway on Wednesday witnessed two road mishaps in which one person died. Both the incidents were reported near Chowki Mahudi and Pattharpada village of Petlawad tehsil in Jhabua district.

The first accident took place near Chowki Mahudi village, where a truck full of LPG cylinders overturned. As soon as the truck overturned, it caught fire and the cylinders that were in that truck started blasting one after the other.

The entire created panic among the villagers. However, there was no loss of life in the incident.

After the incident, police party from Sarangi police outpost along with Petlavad police station reached the spot. The fire brigade from Petlawad also reached there. However, due to the blast of the cylinder, no one was able to go near that burning truck.

In an another road mishap that took place in the morning at Pattharpada village on the State Highway. A chemical tanker overturned near this village.

It is being told that the driver has died in this incident. After the incident, the body of the driver was retrieved and sent for post mortem. The police have taken the matter under investigation by establishing a case.

