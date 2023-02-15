Madhya Pradesh: Two dead, 15 injured as bus rams into trolley in Ratlam

Accident | Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Two died and 15 injured after a bus rammed into a trolley parked on the Ratlam-lebad four lane road of Sarvad village under Bilpak police station area on Wednesday morning.

The bus driver is among the two deceased.

According to eyewitness, the bus was on its way to Bhilwara from Pune, whe it rammed in to the trolley parked on the four-lane road of Sarvad village of Ratlam district. In the accident Rais Pathan and Mohammad sabir were allegedly died.

The conductor is still trapped in the bus

Hearing the sound of clash, the villagers rushed to spot and took the injured passengers to the Ratlam district hospital for treatment.As per information, the injured passengers are from Bhilwara and Neemuch of Rajasthan. On getting informed, Bilpak police reached the spot.

The conductor of the bus was still trapped in the bus at the time of filing this story. Rescue efforts are on.

On Tuesday afternoon, a bus, running in full speed hit a tree and overturned in Sehore. Atleast 24 people were injured in the accident.

