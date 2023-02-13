Madhya Pradesh: Case against 10 for thrashing minor boy over trivial issue in Ratlam

Representative Image |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): On Sunday, Jaora police registered a case against ten people for thrashing a minor boy during a dispute over a minor issue in Hasan Paliya village, Ratlam district.

According to police, a fight broke out between two groups on Sunday in Hasan Paliya village when some youths, including Konen, Assu, Moin, Farid, Mahin, and others, began beating a complainant (minor boy) over some trivial issue.

The incident devolved into a communal incident when youths belonging to the minority community gathered around a boy and beat him up.

According to the report, a minor boy fell off his bike, resulting in a brawl that quickly turned communal. Notably, after receiving the information, teams from various police stations, including industrial Jaora, Namli, and Ratlam, arrived on the scene and took control of the situation.

On the basis of a minor boy's complaint, Jaora police charged ten people with assault and intimidation under the IPC.

The situation is being investigated from every angle. The police are conducting an investigation.