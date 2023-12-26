Madhya Pradesh: Four Killed, Two Injured As Truck Overturns On Car | Representational image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Four members of a family were killed and two others severely injured after a truck fully loaded with scrapped items overturned on a car in which they were travelling on NH 46 in Guna on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Ramprakash Shakya, Jai Devi, Roshni, and Geeta. Sumit and Rakhi, the siblings, sustained injuries and have been admitted to the district hospital. The family was travelling from Sarangpur in Rajgarh district to Bhind. The Shakya family was in an Alto car.

While passing through Guna bypass, a truck loaded with scrap collided with the car. Local residents promptly informed the police. Following the collision, a JCB was engaged to remove the truck that had overturned on top of the car.

It has been reported that Ramprakash Shakya was the security guard of the post-matric girls' hostel in Sarangpur who was travelling along with his family. According to Sumit, who was the driver of the car, after the JCB crossed the road, he was bringing the car back to the road when a speeding truck approached from behind.

The truck driver neither honked nor applied the brakes, directly cutting across the wrong side, causing a collision with the car and flipping over it. This caused the truck to collide with the car, resulting in the deaths of four.

Sumit mentioned that the accident occurred immediately after the JCB crossing, leading to the instant death of two, while the other two succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The family originally hails from Lahar in Bhind district and had recently shifted to Sarangpur due to government employment.