Madhya Pradesh: Four killed in motorcycle accident in Jhabua

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons, three of them minors, were killed when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place at around 11 pm on Saturday at Umra Falia area in Mundat village, around 25 km from the district headquarters, Kalyanpura police station in-charge Kaushalya Chauhan told PTI.

The victims, Raju (17), Michael Pargi (15), Chain Singh (30) and Titiya Singh (15), were killed on the spot, he said.

A case has been registered in this regard and efforts are on to identify the driver of the errant vehicle, the official said.