Madhya Pradesh: Four killed after a pickup falls into gorge in Barwani district

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons were killed while nearly 13 people sustained severe injuries after a pickup van in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge near Nagalwadi in Barwani district on Tuesday.

They were going to visit Bhitaldev temple known as Nagalwadi Shikhar Dham. They were travelling in a pickup van. While negotiating a turn, the van driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into a gorge.

On getting information, members of Bhitaldev Sansthan Seva Samiti rushed the spot and took out injured who were trapped in the van. While two persons had died on spot, two died on the way to hospital.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nagalwadi. Health conditions of two injured are said to be critical. They are being referred.