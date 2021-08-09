Indore: Land-shark Kamlesh Jain held after six months

Indore: Land-shark Kamlesh Jain who had been absconding for the last 6 months was arrested on Monday by a team of SIT. He has been accused of committing fraud when he was vice-president of the Mazdur Grah Nirman Santha. The police had also announced a bounty of Rs 20,000 on him.

Police said that accused Jain had grown a beard and a mustache to hide his identity from the people and police and was staying in a dharamsala located near a fort in Chittorgarh. Then police received information that he was hiding in a house in Rangwasa area. After which the team raided the house and caught him. Police said that the team is questioning him about Deepak Madda alias Dilip Sisodia. Maddah is Kamlesh's elder brother. Madda made him vice-president in Cooperative Society in 2005-06. Together they sold the land of genuine plot holders of the society and registered them multiple times in other people's name.