Madhya Pradesh: Four injured in wild boar attack in Nalkheda

Out of the four injured, the condition of two is said to be critical.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 03:18 PM IST
Representative Pic |
Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): At least four persons including two women were injured after getting attacked by a wild boar here at rural Semli Dhakad village of Nalkheda Tehsil of Agar district on Wednesday.  

As per information accessed, four persons namely Ramesh Kanaiyalal Dhakad, 42, Shaligram Das Bairagi, 62, Sunita, 22, wife of Rahul Dhakad, and Shyamu Bai Dhakad, 31, were on their way to their agricultural fields when they were attacked by a wild pig in separate incidents.

Two critical

On hearing their screams for help, locals rushed to the spot and took all of them to the civil hospital, Nalkheda where they underwent primary treatment. Owing to severe injuries, Ramesh and Shaligram were referred to the district hospital, Agar on the same day. The conditions of the two were stated to be serious. On the other hand, Sunita and Shyamu Bai were sent home safely after getting primary treatment.

BMO Dr Vijay Yadav said that a wild pig, which strayed into the area, on Wednesday openly attacked four residents, out of which, two have been referred to the district hospital, Agar for further treatment. 

Further details are awaited.

