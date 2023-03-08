e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Four injured in brawl during Holika Dahan over trivial issue in Dewas

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 12:11 AM IST
Representative Image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): At least four†people were†injured†in a brawl that broke out at a Housing Board Colony here in Dewas during Holika Dahan on Tuesday night†over†some trivial issue.

The incident was reported from Housing Board Colony under industrial area police limit where a gang of four miscreants reportedly attacked a few people with sharp-end objects and fled from the spot injuring four people.

Those who were injured are Gohan, Akshay, (both are residents of Bengali Colony), Chandan Nath, a resident of the Housing board colony and Nilesh Vishwas, a resident of the Labour colony.

On being informed, the police rushed to the scene and sent all injured to the district hospital for treatment. The doctor (district hospital) said that four were injured after being attacked by some sharp-end object. The condition of all fours is stated to be out of danger.

Based on the complaint by Chandan Nath, a case under various sections of the IPC was registered against four persons including two minors. The police have started searching for the suspects in the case.

