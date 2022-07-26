Madhya Pradesh: Four DEMU AC chair cars sent back from Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Four AC coaches sent to Mhow to be attached with the DEMU have now been sent back to Ahmedabad after they were stationed at the Mhow workshop for about a month-and-a-half since the first week of May.

The AC chair cars were to be attached to Mhow-Indore, Mhow-Ratlam and Mhow-Ratlam- Chittor-Bhilwara DEMU trains running from Mhow.

However, from the very beginning, the officers said that they had not demanded the coaches but were sent anyway.

Actually, the DEMU train does not run long distances in the Ratlam division. So it was difficult for these AC coaches to be a hit with the passengers. Because most of the passengers in these trains are up-downers who would be reluctant to shell out the fare of AC coaches which is much higher than that of a normal coach.

Divisional PRO Khemraj Meena said that these coaches were sent by the zone's Traffic Operation Department

