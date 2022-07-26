Indore: District gets 6 inches more rainfall till date compared to last year

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even though the citizens haven’t witnessed much rainfall in the last two days, the district administration records show that the district has witnessed average total rainfall that is about 6 inches more than the corresponding period last year.

As per the records, the average total rainfall in the district has been recorded at 409.5 mm (16 inches) which is almost six inches more than the rainfall recorded in 2021 i.e. 261.5 (10 inches), during the same period.

The highest rainfall in the district has been received in Depalpur area i.e. 485.6 mm (19.11 inches) while lowest rainfall was registered in Gautampura area i.e. 332.8 mm (13.10 inches). Indore urban areas have recorded 465.1 mm (18.3 inches) rainfall, so far.

Meanwhile, the weather remained cloudy with light showers recorded for the last two days. The rise in temperature and humidity had turned the evening uncomfortable.

According to regional meteorological department officials, chances of heavy rainfall in Indore district are bleak on Tuesday.

“The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through the centre of low pressure area over south Pakistan & neighbourhood, Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Gwalior, Banda, Sidhi, Ambikapur,Balasore and thence east-southeast words to Northeast Bay of Bengal and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level. The cyclonic circulation over southeast Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood at 3.1 km above mean sea level persists,” Met officials said.

The maximum temperature recorded on Monday was 26.3 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius below normal. Humidity was recorded at 97 per cent.