Indore: Metro rail work paced up, segment launchers installed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With nearing deadline, the Indore Metro Rail Corporation Limited and the tendered agencies for the project have speeded up their work and now another segment launcher has been installed by the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited on Monday morning.

The work of Metro Rail from the Radisson Square to MR 10 is going on smoothly; however the work around the stretch from Gandhi Nagar to Super Corridor and Luvkush Square is running at a slow pace.

The RVNL has started the work at a fast pace and have started installing segment launcher machines. Now, the company will install the segments and develop the metro corridor for installation of metro rails on which the metro train will run, said the officials.

Work from MR10 to Radisson

From MR 10 to Radisson Square, two segment launchers are working for installing segments. One launcher has installed segments over 12 pillars while six pillars have been covered by the launcher at Radisson Square. The company is also using a ground support system for launching segments on seven other pillars.

Side rails for segments

According to information, now the side rails or side walls for the track have also been brought to the city and soon their installation will start for completing the metro train track structure.

METRO RAIL PHASE 1

Deadline (Phase-1): September 2023

Line-3: Palasia – Railway Station – Rajwara- Airport – Bhawarsala – MR10 – Palasia (Ring Line)

Length: 33.53 km

Type: Elevated & Underground

Under Construction: 17.5 km between Gandhi Nagar – Mumtaj Bag Colony

Approved: 17.5 km

Proposed: 57.18 km

Depot: Super Corridor

Number of Stations: 29

Number of trains: 25 with three cars each

Estimated Daily Ridership: 2.50 lakh/day (2027) (approx)

Top Speed: 80 kmph

Average Speed: 34 kmph

Track Gauge: Standard Gauge – 1435 mm

Electrification: 750 V DC Third Rail

Signalling: Communications-based Train Control (CBTC)

Operational: 0 km

Estimated Cost: Rs.7500.80 Cr

