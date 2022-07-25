Indore: Cubs rescued from Dhar village under city zoo authority

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The cubs rescued by the city zoo from a village in Dhar are now under the care of the zoo authority.

The zoo in-charge Dr Uttam Yadav told Free Press that because at a very young age they came in contact with the humans and their imprints, the possibility rises that they could be kept in captivity for life.

However, zoo authorities would try to train the cubs for the wild as soon as they grow to a certain age.

"If they grow in the human-friendly environment, they may become human friendly and when released in the jungle they will try to interact with humans and this may create menace," said zoo officials.

"As soon as the cubs become capable of feeding themselves, they would be kept in an isolated enclosure without human presence and would be trained to hunt and survive in the wild," added the officials.

Notably, the cubs were rescued late on Wednesday night and brought to the city zoo in Indore from a village near Dhar. They were around seven to eight days old and were separated from their mother.

Zoo-in-charge said both were being fed milk with a dropper multiple times a day for proper nutrition.