Madhya Pradesh: Four arrested for stealing centering plates

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested four people for stealing 25 centering plates from an under-construction house in Pardeshipura area on Friday. The police have also seized 4 knives from the accused and further investigation is underway.

According to the police, Sadashiv Yadav of Abhilasha Nagar had lodged a complaint that 25 centering plates were stolen from his under-construction house in Clerk Colony a couple of days ago. The police registered a case and started a search for the accused. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused named Shubham, Ritik, Lokesh and Sumit from near NTC Ground in the area.

They allegedly confessed to the crime after which the police seized centering plates kept in a loading vehicle. The vehicle was also seized by the police and the accused are being questioned further.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 01:20 AM IST