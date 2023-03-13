Madhya Pradesh: Four accused of thrashing district hospital’s computer operator in Shajapur

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): A computer operator at Shajapur district hospital was thrashed by a group of four people over the matter of generating a patient's slip. The rest of the hospital staff who came to the rescue of the operator was also beaten up by the miscreants.

They also misbehaved with the doctor on duty. CCTV footage of the entire incident was captured by hospital cameras. After this, a case has been registered at Kotwali police station. There is resentment among doctors and staff of the hospital after the incident.

Computer operator Praveen Sharma said that four youths came with an injured patient and asked him to immediately generate a slip. Sharma added, he was about to generate a slip. Meanwhile the four accused barged into his cabin and began to assault him.

Employees who tried to save the victim were also badly injured. Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Sachin Nayak said that four youths fought with computer operator Sharma and employees under the influence of alcohol. A complaint has been lodged at Kotwali police and they will be caught soon.