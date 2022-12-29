e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Former minister alleges major scam in PM Housing Scheme, writes to PM

In the letter, it was stated that crores of rupees are being siphoned off through malpractices in implementation of housing scheme.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 04:21 AM IST
article-image
Deepak Joshi: Hatpipalya |
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister Deepak Joshi alleged a major scam in the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY Housing Scheme) in Nagar Panchayats falling under Bagli assembly constituency. He also has written a letter to PM Narendra Modi and demanded that a Central agency probe the matter.

Funds meant for construction of houses for poor are swindled by some public representatives and administrative officials. The minister also demands for a neutral Central agency to investigate the matter in detail and demanded appropriate action against the culprits.

Before, Joshi has threatened to demonstrate on the streets, if government does not act against the culprits. The culprits must be taught a lesson. The minister has also apprised the collector regarding the scam and urged to serve justice to poor citizens.

As Central government is committed to zero tolerance against corruption, he has urged Modi-led Central government to take measures to combat corruption in the area.It was being learnt that Deepak is the son of Kailash Chandra Joshi, the 9th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and MLA from Bagli assembly.

He also raised irregularities in implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) housing scheme. Joshi had earlier accused the then collector Chandramouli Shukla for inaction in this regard.

Madhya Pradesh: Preparations done in Dewas district hospital
