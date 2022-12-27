Madhya Pradesh: Preparations done in Dewas district hospital

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Today, a mock drill was organised in Dewas district hospital for the prevention and treatment of Covid infection as per the government's instructions said Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr M.P. Sharma.

Collector Rishav Gupta directed to make every possible preparation for the prevention and treatment of Covid infection in Dewas and make various health centres of the district ready.

If any Covid infected person comes to the district hospital then based on Covid protocol, the infected person will be taken to hospital in an ambulance and admitted to the Covid ICU by medical expert Dr BR Shukla MD medicine and other staff.

According to medical officer, Dr B R Shukla preparations have been completed in Dewas district hospital regarding Covid infection. In the hospital, 10 beds in ICU are ready for Covid patients and arrangements have been made for the availability of oxygen on all beds.

