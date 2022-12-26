Madhya Pradesh: Tulsi Pujan Diwas celebrated in Dewas

e-Paper Get App
A total of 251 Tulsi plants were gifted to the citizens by chief guest BJP president Rajeev Khandelwal and guest Purnima Khandelwal at Khedapati temple

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A celebratory programme for Tulsi Pujan Diwas was organised under the joint aegis of Sri Yoga Vedanta Seva Samiti, Mahila Uthhan Mandal and Yuva Seva Sangh.

A total of 251 Tulsi plants were gifted to the citizens by chief guest BJP president Rajeev Khandelwal and guest Purnima Khandelwal at Khedapati temple. A Prabhat Pheri was also taken out by the mentioned organisation from Tehsil Square which concluded at Khedapati temple. During the entire procession, Tulsi bhajans were played by the devotees.

Mahila Utthan Mandal president Shyama Joshi said that, under Tulsi Pujan Diwas, various religious ceremonies were conducted in the city's school, hospital and other places. Yuva Seva Sangh president Madhusudan Agarwal said that programmes under Pitra Poojan Diwas will soon begin in the city.

article-image

