Madhya Pradesh: Following the death of the young man, wife went to the police station in Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Following the death of a young man in Bhim village near Alot on Saturday, the victim's relatives went to the police station and suspect the deceased's friend was involved in the crime. They demanded that the police arrest him.

Santosh, 27, son of Mansingh Bhim, left home with his friend Bheru around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the deceased's wife Mamta Bai, her sister Madhu, and other relatives at Alot police station. On Wednesday morning, he was discovered unconscious on Madan Singh's farm.

After receiving the information, the police team rushed to the scene and transported the unconscious Santosh to a private hospital in Alot, from which he was referred to Nagda, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police opened an investigation and turned over the body to the next of kin.

After the cremation, the deceased wife and other relatives rushed to the police station on Saturday and raised their fingers again, claiming that they have doubts about Bheru's involvement in Santosh's murder and that the police should question him.

Meanwhile, sub-inspector Pankaj Rajput stated that the police are taking statements from the victims' families and are investigating all aspects.

