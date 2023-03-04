e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Fluxus, IIT Indore’s 3-day annual fest from March 10

Madhya Pradesh: Fluxus, IIT Indore’s 3-day annual fest from March 10

This year, the Fluxus events have been divided into eight categories viz Cultural, Technical, Glitchpop 2.O, Meet Stars, DJ Nites, Pro-Nites, Talent Showcase and Informal Events.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, March 04, 2023, 12:21 AM IST
article-image
IIT Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Fluxus, an annual techno-cultural fest of the Indian Institute of Technology Indore, would be held from March 10 to 12. The festival would see participation from students of premier colleges across the country.

Fluxus is an exceptional confluence of exquisite cultural displays with technological innovations reverberating in an aura filled with excitement, amusement and splendour. It promises to transcend all the thresholds of science and entertainment.

This year, the Fluxus events have been divided into eight categories viz Cultural, Technical, Glitchpop 2.O, Meet Stars, DJ Nites, Pro-Nites, Talent Showcase and Informal Events.

A total of 28 competitions will be held under the Cultural category whereas 5 competitions each will be held under the Technical and Glitchpop 2.O categories.

The IIT Indore’s much-awaited flagship event Robo-War will also be held under the Technical category. Though they haven’t shared the names as yet, some Bollywood singer is likely to come for a performance at the institute this year.  

Read Also
Measles break out in Indore, Burhanpur, Jabalpur and Narsinghpur districts in Madhya Pradesh
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Power bill centres to remain open on Saturdays, Sundays in March

Indore: Power bill centres to remain open on Saturdays, Sundays in March

Madhya Pradesh: IIT Indore students to carry out research at RRCAT, MoU signed

Madhya Pradesh: IIT Indore students to carry out research at RRCAT, MoU signed

Indore: By April-end, every house in district will have tap water

Indore: By April-end, every house in district will have tap water

Need of the hour: Make organ donation a movement

Need of the hour: Make organ donation a movement

Indore: No need to get domicile certificate for Ladli Behna scheme

Indore: No need to get domicile certificate for Ladli Behna scheme