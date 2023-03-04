Madhya Pradesh: Fluxus, IIT Indore’s 3-day annual fest from March 10

IIT Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Fluxus, an annual techno-cultural fest of the Indian Institute of Technology Indore, would be held from March 10 to 12. The festival would see participation from students of premier colleges across the country.

Fluxus is an exceptional confluence of exquisite cultural displays with technological innovations reverberating in an aura filled with excitement, amusement and splendour. It promises to transcend all the thresholds of science and entertainment.

This year, the Fluxus events have been divided into eight categories viz Cultural, Technical, Glitchpop 2.O, Meet Stars, DJ Nites, Pro-Nites, Talent Showcase and Informal Events.

A total of 28 competitions will be held under the Cultural category whereas 5 competitions each will be held under the Technical and Glitchpop 2.O categories.

The IIT Indore’s much-awaited flagship event Robo-War will also be held under the Technical category. Though they haven’t shared the names as yet, some Bollywood singer is likely to come for a performance at the institute this year.