Measles break out in Indore, Burhanpur, Jabalpur and Narsinghpur districts in Madhya Pradesh

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State’s four districts have reported a rise in number of children showing symptoms of measles in the state. National Health Mission (NHM) has launched campaign to raise awareness wherein parents are being told to visit doctors in case children show symptoms. It has laid stress on early diagnosis and vaccination of children of up to 10 years of age.

Indore reported 38 cases of measles, Burhanpur reported 26, Narsinghpur reported 26 and Jabalpur reported 20 cases in last 28 days, according to National Health Mission (NHM) officials. Other districts reported, on an average, 5 cases during same period in the state.

Narsinghpur had reported 107 cases in January this year. Six of them had tested positive. So, this is second time when Narsinghpur reported cases of measles.

The NHM director Dr Santosh Shukla told Free Press said campaign had been launched to prevent outbreak of measles. In Indore, it will be launched on Monday. “The other districts have reported 5 cases on average and so situation is well under control.

“Cases are more in Indore, Burhanpur, Jabalpur & Narsinghpur districts. We are taking preventing measurers to control it from spreading,” Dr Shukla said.

The team of health and family welfare department had conducted a survey in Thalwada, Dahalwada, Chichli, Sudras, Khairi, Sukhakhairi, Adegaon, Chargaon, Baglai, Mau, Kothia, Gangai, Chenakchhar, Bandarbarru in Narsinghpur districts.

The children were vaccinated during the survey in Narsingpur district. All the suspected children were treated symptomatically and given two doses of Vitamin A, Dr Shukla added.