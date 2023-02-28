e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: BMC to shut down 6 measles health posts

Swapnil Mishra
Mumbai: BMC to shut down 6 measles health posts | Representative pic

Mumbai: With no measles death reported in the city in over a month, the BMC will shutdown seven of its 83 measles health centres. The ones that will soon cease to function are located in C, H-East, K-East, P-North and L-Wards.

Senior health officials said the cases are now under control and less than 10 suspected cases are being reported every day. Meanwhile, over 85% of children aged up to five years have been administered Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine doses.

Health posts to be shut

The health posts that will be shut are in Panjarpol  (Pydhonie), Shantinagar (Bandra East), Sarvodaya Nagar (Andheri east), Appa Pada (Malad), and the Himalaya, Asalfa and Nehru Nagar areas in Kurla.

Measles is caused by the highly contagious paramyxovirus. Mumbai and other districts in the state had witnessed several outbreaks last year; an outbreak is a cluster of at least five cases from the same area, according to the World HealthOrganization (WHO).

A task force member said they have directed everyone to focus on routine immunisation which had taken a back seat during Covid, and its impact was seen last year.

