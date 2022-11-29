Mumbai: 14th measles death in city

e-Paper Get App
A one-year-old girl from Andheri succumbed on Monday afternoon to health complications arising out of measles. The total number of deaths has now risen to 14 in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region; three are still suspected cases.

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 03:11 AM IST
article-image
Measles (Representative Image) | NIH Medline Plus
A doctor said the child was not vaccinated and had a congenital heart disease. She was admitted to a private hospital after exhibiting symptoms like fever, rash and difficulty in breathing. The cause of death is said to be acute respiratory failure, measles with broncho-pneumonia, besides her congenital heart disorders. 

While 303 confirmed cases have been reported across the city, on Monday three new wards reported cases for the  first time.

BMC’s Executive Health Officer Dr Mangala Gomare said, “A total of 1,34,833 children in the age group of nine months to five years in 33 health posts will be given additional dose of MR (measles-rubella) vaccine. Moreover, there are 3,496 children aged six to nine months in 13 health posts where measles cases have been reported; in this age group, 10% will be given the additional dose. We will also start outbreak response immunisation sessions in affected health posts from Dec 1.”

