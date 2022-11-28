Mumbai: NMIMS' Vaayu take over Sunday streets with flashmob in lead up to festival

NMIMS students participate in Vaayu fest's flashmob |

Mumbai: This Sunday, Vaayu Fest decided to bring the spirit of Youth Empowerment to the streets of Mumbai as they took over Sunday Streets with their Flashmob. It was healing to witness students singing, dancing and filling the air with laughter and love.

Recently, the Mumbai police started an initiative in a bid to encourage citizens to step out of their homes to enjoy healthy and recreational activities in a relaxed manner- ‘Sunday Streets’. On Sundays, the Marine Lines can be seen filled with people enjoying games, music, yoga and other activities.

The team of Vaayu Fest, the National Level College Festival of SVKM’s NMIMS University (ASMSOC) decided to grace the streets of Mumbai and celebrate the youth of today by putting a smile on everyone’s faces. With their vision of Youth Empowerment in mind, they applauded the youth’s efforts and contributions big or small towards righting the world’s wrongs and pulling others along with them. Today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders who know that nothing will change if they stand by, change only happens when they stand up; they said.

As Mumbaikars gathered at Marine Drive on the 27th of November, 2022 to add vibrance to the city’s Sunday mornings, they were greeted by an impromptu performance by the team of Vaayu Fest. They created an atmosphere that brought back the golden days of college life as everyone present danced along with huge smiles on their faces. Their power-packed dance performances to famous songs like ‘Dance ka Bhoot’ and ‘Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din’ made the crowd put on their dancing shoes. From young children to elderly citizens everyone could be seen dancing along with the students. Young talent was drawn to streets as people did cartwheels and other stunts, while some engaged in dance-offs with each other.

The crowd was mesmerized and everyone could be seen enjoying themselves as they took a break from their hustle. The energy of the lot was truly infectious and unmatched to say the least. Their highly energetic performances instantly captured the public’s hearts and generated a feeling of enthusiasm amongst the crowd present there. Team Vaayu would like to thank everyone who came together to make this Sunday morning a memorable one!