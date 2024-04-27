J&K: After Controversy Erupts Over Defaming Religious Leader, Acuber Books International Tenders Apology | @KNSKashmir/X

After a row over labeling a religious figure inaccurately, the publishing house Acuber Books International tendered an apology, saying that the content in one of their books is deeply offensive to many individuals and communities. The publishing house was criticised over its portrayal of Ayatollah Ruholla Khomeini, an Iranian Islamic revolutionary, politician, and religious leader who served as the first supreme leader of Iran from 1979 until his death in 1989. In a book entitled 'That's Right', Khomeini has been included in a list of the most evil men in history.

In the meantime, Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department has clarified that no such book was prescribed or developed by the board.

Based on a few allegations, the J&K School Education Deparment also added that no other books with similar content have been developed by NCERT, or are prescribed in any schools in Jammu & Kashmir.

There is some objectionable content page from a book being circulated on social media. As verified from the textbooks prescribed and developed by JKBOSE, there is no such content in JKBOSE textbooks."1/1" @OfficeOfLGJandK @dr_piyushsingla — Office of J&K Board of School Education(JKBoSE) (@Office_JKBoSE) April 27, 2024

In its press release, publishing house Acuber Books said that it regrets the recent controversy surrounding their publication’s portrayal of Khomeini. "It has come to our attention that labelling him among the ‘most evil men in history’ is not only inaccurate but also deeply offensive to many individuals and communities,” it reads.

The publisher states that it acknowledges the gravity of their mistake and recognizes that such mischaracterizations not only undermine truth and justice but also perpetuate harmful stereotypes. “We understand the importance of rectifying this error swiftly and unequivocally,” it adds.

The press release adds that it was never the publisher’s intention to spread misinformation or contribute to the propagation of harmful narratives. “In response to this issue, we are taking immediate steps to rectify the situation. We are committed to reviewing and revising our content to ensure accuracy, fairness, and sensitivity in our representations. Additionally, we will be issuing a formal correction and apology in our upcoming publications and online platforms,” it said.

Anjuman_e Sharie Shian J&K, a non-profit organisation in J&K, has issued a press release stating that the book has “blatantly lied and spread misinformation about the leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini.”. It adds that Imam Khomeini is the most respected and morally, religiously and politically impactful Muslim leader of last century and continues to command respect from all, irrespective of sectarian fault lines. The press release continues to state that Khomeini’s leadership continues to fight against tyranny and injustice. It adds that the subjugation comes out of utter malice from the publisher without any coherence to facts. Calling it a prejudice of history and Islam, the press release states that a legal course of action will follow.

A user on X said, “In light of recent concerns, I find it deeply troubling that Acuber has chosen to publish a book containing hate speech and unfounded allegations against religious leaders. Such content has the potential to negatively influence impressionable minds, especially children."

Another X user said, "Shame on Acuber for twisting truth, tarnishing a beacon of hope, Imam Khomeini, a light of faith and leadership, deeply revered. Integrity of words matters!”

An X user added: "Shining light on truth, hearts beat for Imam Khomeini's grace; a book's deceit cannot dim his radiant legacy, for his love guides us still, etching wisdom's path in our souls."