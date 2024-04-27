 TS SSC Results To Be Declared On April 30, Check For More Details
The result link will be activated on the official website shortly after the results are announced. Students can check their marksheets on the official website, Digilocker, or SMS services.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 06:20 PM IST
Representational Image | PTI

The Telangana Board is expected to announce the TS SSC Class 10 Result 2024 on April 30, 2024 at 11:00 AM. Students can check their marksheets on the official website, Digilocker, or SMS services.

Candidates will need a minimum of 35 percent marks to pass the examination. Those who are unable to pass the exam in one or more subjects can appear in TS SSC supplementary exam 2024.

The result link will be activated on the official website shortly after the results are announced. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results at the following websites:

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in.

The results can also be checked via SMS and Digilocker.

Telangana TS SSC Results soon; learn how to check
Steps To Check TS SSC Class 10 Results:

Visit the official website – bse.telangana.gov.in.

On the homepage of the website, click on the link that reads ‘TS SSC Class 10 Result 2024’

Login using your credentials to access your marksheet.

Save a copy and download it for future reference.

TS SSC Class 10 Result 2024 Pass Percentage

Every student is expected to score a minimum of 35 percent marks out of 100 in every subject. Only then, they will be able to pass in the TS SSC Exams.

The exams were held between March 18 and April 2, 2024.

This year, around five lakh students were registered.

