Telangana TS SSC Results soon; learn how to check

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 01:58 PM IST
article-image
IStock images

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC), also known as Class 10 and Inter (Class 12) results for the year 2022 will likely be released by the Telangana Board soon, possibly the following week.

The official websites bse.telangana.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, and result.cgg.gov.in will all have the 2022 TS SSC and TS Inter results.

Students must receive a minimum of 35% of the possible marksin order to pass the Telangana Board 10th and 12th grade exams. Students must pass both the theory and practical tests for each topic they are taking that has a practical component in order to pass the exam.

Websites for TS SSC, Inter in 2022 Scorecard

bse.telangana.gov.in

stsbie.cgg.gov.in

smanabadi.co.in

How To Check The TS SSC, Inter Results 2022 at cgg.gov.in

  1. Visit the Telangana Board's official website.

  2. Select the appropriate result link.

  3. Click "Submit" after entering all the necessary information.

  4. The results of your TS 10th and 12th grades will be shown on the screen.

  5. Take a printout of the result after downloading it for your records.

article-image
