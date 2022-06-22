Telangana state board results to be out soon; Learn more

Telangana State's Inter Results 2022, also known as TS Inter Results, are anticipated to be published soon. Dates for Telangana's first and second-year intermediate results will shortly be released on the government website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Results are anticipated in the third week of June, according to the most recent information from officials. There may be a delay in the announcement of the results, according to recent media sources.

This year, more than 9 lakh students took the TS Intermediate Exams 2022. The TS first-year exam took place between May 6 and May 23 and the TS second-year exam between May 7 and May 24.

To pass the TS inter 1st and 2nd-year exams, students must receive a minimum of 35% of the possible points. Results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, and unauthorized websites like manabadi.co.in and examresults.net will all have the results available.

Read Also Telangana Class 10 exams begin after a two-year Covid gap